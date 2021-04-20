After years of supporting peace, Kenya seeks more market pie in DRC

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Felix Tshisekedi

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo) at the N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa at the start of the latter's three-day State visit on April 20, 2021.

Photo credit: DR Congo Presidential Communication Secretariat

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan officials said they were mulling granting various trading privileges to DRC, to entice more of its traders to use the port of Mombasa for importation of goods.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday made his first ever State visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, seeking to strengthen business ties with Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest country by land size.

