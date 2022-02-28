President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

| AFP

Africa

Prime

Zimbabwe Elections: Mnangagwa follows Robert Mugabe script

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tension is rising in Zimbabwe ahead of crucial by-elections on March 26, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party and security forces accused of unleashing violence against supporters of the main opposition party.

