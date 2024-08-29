Why Raila's Africa visa dream faces tough reality check

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s plans to prioritise the rollout of a continental visa, if elected chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), is likely to face a tough reality check.

Mr Odinga, who was speaking during the official launch of his campaign for the position, pledged to introduce the AU visa to remove bottlenecks that have hindered free movement for decades. The introduction of an AU visa would significantly enhance the free movement of people and goods across the continent, thereby promoting intra-Africa trade.

"My friend Aliko Dangote says that to travel across the continent, he needs 35 visas. His French competitor does not need a visa to travel with a French passport in Africa. What a shame! In Europe, you only need a Schengen visa to travel across the entire continent without a problem,” Odinga said, referring to the Schengen zone in Europe, which actually isn’t of the entire continent but 29 countries," he said.

But on a continent where travel is so restricted, Mr Odinga’s call would be a tall order. In his native Kenya, despite President William Ruto’s declaration last year that Kenya would become a visa-free country by the beginning of 2024, foreigners visiting Kenya must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) but at a cost.

Since January 5, 2024, all travellers, with exceptions of East Africans and some select countries, are required to apply for and pay the eTA at $30 for a single entry permit before their journey to Kenya. While many international visitors no longer need to buy a visa costing upward of $51, now almost everyone – including more than 51 countries whose citizens previously enjoyed free entry – must cough up $30 for an Electronic Travel Authorisation.

Delays in processing passports and visas

Beyond the eTA issue, it would be interesting for Mr Odinga to know that Kenyans experience significant delays in processing travel documents. Many citizens face long waits for passport approvals, which hinders their ability to travel, trade, and access educational and employment opportunities across the continent. This not unique to Kenya but a continental problem facing capacity issues.

Mr Odinga, however, may have to go the way of regions. Regional Economic Communities have made significant strides in facilitating free movement in Africa. The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and the East African Community (EAC) are the most advanced among them.

Within the EAC’s 8 member states, there is free movement of goods and people, a move that could now be extended to other regional blocs following the tripartite agreement with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the Comesa (Common Market for East and Southern Africa) bloc.

Resistance to change

Continentally, countries have often resisted implementing the AU’s decisions on free movement. For example, in 2018, the continental bloc launched an African Union passport, whose holders would face less restrictions while travelling. It never picked up.

In fact, some countries, despite removing bilateral visas, often impose other charges such as airport development fees or clearance service charges.

The AU has also struggled to have member countries back its protocols on free movement, including open skies which would make it easier for flights into each other’s territories.

The AU passed a treaty establishing the African Economic Community relating to Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment. African leaders adopted the protocol in 2018.

The idea was to demonstrate the imperative of the free movement of persons for continental integration, particularly for the effective implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA). It envisages an “integrated continent, politically united and based on the ideals of Pan-Africanism.”

One of the target areas to be met by 2023 was the free movement of people within REC Member States, and at the continental level, a waiver of all visa requirements for intra-African travel by 2028.

However, as of August 2024, only 33 Member States have so far signed the protocol, while the Protocol has only been ratified by four countries: – Rwanda, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, and Mali. It needs at least 15 ratifications for it to come into force.

According to a 2018 study by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union Commission (AUC), territorial borders continue to hinder the free movement of people in certain countries in Africa. The study was conducted to identify and demonstrate the benefits of the free movement of persons for implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“There are reasons for this, including security concerns, socioeconomic disparities and health epidemics. These challenges are sometimes invoked to justify reluctance by some countries to open their borders to free movement,” the report says.

This Study on the Benefits and Challenges of Free Movement of Persons in Africa reveals that each region is at a different level of development, with different national capacities to realize freedom of movement.

“The policies, procedures and infrastructures to enable free movement of persons are still missing in many countries,” the report says.

A Free Movement Campaign spearheading a campaign on ‘Borderless Africa’ convened in May, 2024, in Lusaka, Zambia, to push for abolition of visa requirements for travel of Africans within Africa.