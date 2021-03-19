John Pombe Magufuli
File | Xinhua/Etienne Versaevel

Africa

Prime

What next, after John Magufuli’s death?

By  Alawi Masare

Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Less than five months after the October 28 General Election, Tanzania has been thrust into a leadership transition that will see Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan ascend to the presidency as per the constitution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Teachers set to benefit in new CBA

  2. S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads tributes to 'fallen' Zulu king

  3. Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom

  4. New political alliance formed in Somalia

  5. Magufuli to be laid to rest Thursday

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.