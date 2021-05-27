UN evacuates non-essential staff from Goma

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village, Nyiragongo, near Goma, on May 23, 2021 after a volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo credit: Justin Katumwa | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga  &  AFP

Aftershocks from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in eastern DR Congo rattled the nearby city of Goma on Wednesday, four days after its eruption, badly damaging several buildings and prompting hundreds of residents to flee and the UN to relocate some of its staff.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  2. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  3. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  4. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

  5. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.