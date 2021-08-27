Uganda foils attack on Maj Gen Paul Lokech funeral

Paul Lokech

Uganda's Contingent Commander Paul Lokech (right) with his team at Boondheere District in Mogadishu on June 21, 2011. A suicide bomber planned to attack the state funeral of Major General Lokech, nicknamed the "Lion of Mogadishu".

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Uganda said Friday it had foiled a suicide bomb attack against the state funeral of top police and army commander who led a major African Union offensive against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

