Uganda election petition: The hurdles in Bobi Wine's way

Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, explains how uniformed personnel entered through his home's gate in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The law requires a petitioner to prove that there were malpractices committed during the election process that favoured the declared winner or disadvantaged the petitioner, but also that the said malpractices affected the results “in a substantial manner.” 

When the Supreme Court reconvened on Thursday morning for a pre-trial session of a petition in which former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, is challenging President Museveni’s recent electoral victory, Mr Kyagulanyi’s lawyers had a quick, honest confession:  They weren’t ready.   

