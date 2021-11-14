Thousands of Tunisians protest against president's 'coup'

Tunisia protests

Security forces confront protesters from the Ettadhamen city suburb on the northwestwern outskirts of Tunisia's capital Tunis on January 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Fethi Belaid | AFP

By  AFP

Tunis, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.