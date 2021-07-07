Targeting infidel 'crusaders': DR Congo's dreaded ADF militia

DR Congo

A boy rides a bicycle at the entrance to the town Mutwanga. Many residents have fled their homes because of attacks 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Mado was worshipping at an evangelical church in the town of Ndalya in February when her life changed forever.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.