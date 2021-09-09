Tanzania ratifies treaty for Africa free trade area

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The country led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has joined a market of 1.2 billion customers.

Tanzania on Thursday ratified the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), effectively joining a pact connecting countries with a total gross domestic product $3.4 trillion.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.