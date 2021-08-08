Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia as tensions rise

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum on February 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have fled to refugee camps in Sudan, to escape a conflict that the UN says has pushed 400,000 people into famine-like conditions.

Khartoum,

