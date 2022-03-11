Sudan gunmen kill 17 civilians in new Darfur clashes

Dafur Clashes

Members of the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) look on as Sudanese internally displaced people stage a sit in to protest against the end of their mandate, in Kalma camp in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on December 31, 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

At least 17 civilians have been killed in Sudan's Darfur region, officials said Friday, in the latest violence between rival ethnic groups that has left dozens dead this week alone.

