South Sudan cancels independence celebrations due to Covid-19 fears

Thousands of Southern Sudanese wave the flag of their new country during a ceremony in the capital Juba to celebrate South Sudan's independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In an extraordinary sitting chaired by President Salva Kiir in Juba on Wednesday, the cabinet advised the public to mark the day in their homes as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

South Sudan's Council of Ministers has resolved that there will be no official celebrations for the country’s 10th independence anniversary on Friday over fear of coronavirus.

