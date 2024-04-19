Somalia’s Galmudug State poll race heats up

A highly anticipated election is set to be contested in Somalia’s Galmudug with four candidates declaring interest in the seat currently held by Ahmed Abdi Kariye "Qoor Qoor."

Relative experience

The incumbent, nicknamed "Qoor Qoor" has been at the helm of Galmudug state since 2020 and boasts relative experience in the public service.

Prior to becoming Galmudug's president, he served as the minister of State for Public Works, Reconstruction and Public-Housing.

Better bet

He however never held public office within Galmudug State prior to the top job which is why critics have stated that someone with prior experience within the state cabinet is a better bet.

Some of the highlights of his reign include a deal he oversaw with Oriental Terminal, a UK-based consortium of Turkish, British and Somali companies to construct the Hobyo Port in the ancient port city of Hobyo in 2020.

And at the start of this year, engineers and experts from Djibouti have concluded feasibility studies, which include multiple visits to the site, alongside a shoreline soil investigation as well as road construction.

Reconciliation process

That aside, the incumbent has faced criticism over his supposed failure in spearheading the reconciliation processes of communities in Galmudug and calming down tribal clashes.

His administration is also facing many corruption related accusations amid reports top employees in his government have gone for months without pay.

Mahad Salad

Mahad Mohamed Salad is a Somali politician and the immediate former Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Agency.

He was appointed the spy chief by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in August 2022 but then resigned from the position in April 2024 with his eye on the Galmudug elections.

His experience in governance includes a stint as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014.

In February of the year 2015, Salad was appointed State Minister of presidential affairs by Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke.

One of his notable achievements while at the spy agency includes drafting a law and policy that guides the institution’s operations.

Accountability

Before this law, sections of the Somali community considered NISA the highest authority in the country, with absolutely no limitations and no accountability.

This led to accusations of violence acts on civilians bordering on human rights abuses.

Ahead of the polls, Mahad is considered a politician who is not familiar with the internal affairs of Galmudug.

Corruption allegations have also dogged his stint at NISA.

Liban Ahmed Hassan

Liban was one of the founders of Galmudug State when the autonomous region was established in August 2006 and Galkayo was declared the new polity's capital.

He played a big part in discussions held in Adado and made it possible for the south of Mudug to participate in the meeting which eventually led to the expansion of the Galmudug administration.

Liban Ahmed was a member of the 27-person-committee that established Galmudug.

He also served as the Secretary of the election committee in 2016 that oversaw the election of Galmudug representatives in the Federal Parliament of Somalia.

In that region, he has done exemplary jobs such as the removal of the checkpoints of the clan militias on the roads using diplomatic strategies.

In addition to that he led a campaign of reconciliation between the communities who were engaged in conflicts and also to disarm local clan militias.

In 2023, he organised local militias dubbed ‘Maawisley’ who fought against the Al-Shabaab group and liberated many districts and areas in Galmudug.

Top officials of the local army have confirmed that he spent a lot of resources on the organisation and the maintenance of the army.

Local leader

Liban is widely regarded by the communities in Galmudug as a local leader who understands the internal issues of the State and can provide new dynamics unlike other politicians who have shown shortcomings in the previous offices they held.