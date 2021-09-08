Somali agent's disappearance triggers political crisis

Mogadishu

An aerial view of a section of Mogadishu. Ikran Tahlil was abducted near her Mogadishu home in June.

Photo credit: Abdulkadir Khalif | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

For months, the mysterious disappearance of a Somali intelligence agent raised few eyebrows in elite circles, but now the young woman's fate threatens to trigger a major political crisis, with the president and prime minister at loggerheads.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.