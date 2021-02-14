'Scores killed’ in anti-government protests in Tigray — Sources

Tigray

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand on guard at Mai Aini refugee camp. Sources say anti-government protests in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have claimed the lives of several people last week.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Anti-government protests in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have claimed the lives of several people last week, multiple sources from the region confirmed to the Nation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Kituyi: Why I want to be your president

  2. Female cut: State leaving nothing to chance

  3. Myanmar junta warns public not to hide activists

  4. UhuRuto: End of civility

  5. Most Kenyan men not using condoms well or consistently

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.