Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

Members of the Afar Special Forces

Members of the Afar Special Forces prepare their weapons next to a damaged house in the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP  &  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

What you need to know:

  • The Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) last month swept across large parts of Tigray and seized the regional capital Mekele after eight months of brutal conflict with federal troops.

Tigrayan forces claimed Tuesday to have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia, two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel advances.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.