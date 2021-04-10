President Salva Kiir sacks South Sudan army chief Johnson Okot

Johnson Juma Okot.

South Sudan Chief of Defence Forces Johnson Juma Okot. He has been sacked by President Salva Kiir.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed Santino Deng Wol as the country's Chief of Defense Forces, replacing General Johnson Juma Okot . Gen. Wol was also promoted to the rank to First Lt-Gen on Saturday.

