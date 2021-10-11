Curtain falls on celebrated Somali author Mohamed Afrah

Dr Mohamed Dahir Afrah

Dr Mohamed Dahir Afrah, a Somali author seen as the face of the diaspora for the Horn of Africa country. He has died aged 69.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

For years, Dr Mohamed Dahir Afrah, a Somali author who had been living in London, was seen as the face of the diaspora for the Horn of Africa country.

