Over 140 civilians kidnapped in Ethiopia

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. At least 145 Gumuz families, including children, women and the elderly have been kidnapped in the last few days around the dam.

Photo credit: Adwa Pictures | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Friday that 145 people have been abducted by militants in the country's Benishangul-Gumuz state bordering Sudan.

