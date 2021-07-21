One hundred kidnapped villagers freed in Nigeria

Nigeria police

A Nigerien police officer stands guard at a market near the Diffa airport in South-East Niger.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

One hundred kidnapped villagers in northwest Nigeria were freed Tuesday, police said, following negotiations with their abductors who had held them hostage for 42 days. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.