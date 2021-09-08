Nigerian teen kills husband after weeks of forced marriage

Ms Rumasa’u Muhammed demanded that her late husband divorce her since she was not interested in the marriage but he declined.

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Three weeks into a forced marriage, a 19-year-old woman in Adamawa State, Nigeria, has allegedly stabbed her husband to death for refusing to divorce her.

