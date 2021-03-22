Nigeria's oil reform bill: What's at stake

Shell Oil Nigeria

This file picture taken on May 18, 2005 shows Shell Oil's oil and gas terminal on Bonny Island in southern Nigeria's Niger Delta. 

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria hopes the PIB will encourage more investments while there is still time, as the world's interest in oil and financing of fossil-fuel projects are diminishing.

Nigeria lures just a tiny fraction of oil and gas investment in Africa, even though it is the continent's largest crude producer and has significant untapped reserves.

