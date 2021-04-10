Mozambique officials say at least 36 militants killed in military operation

Mozambican soldiers

Mozambican soldiers are seen leaving a plane parked on the tarmac of the airport in Pemba on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique authorities said Friday that at least 36 suspected militants were killed by the soldiers during a security operation in Palma.

