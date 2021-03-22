Magufuli state funeral: Dodoma changes tack after what happened in Dar

Dodoma. The procedure for the funeral of the late President John Magufuli has changed after the chaos that happened at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Members of the public, who have so far come out in high numbers, will not pass in front of the carriage carrying the body. Instead, those inside the stadium will watch the procession from a distance as it makes its rounds in the stadium's running tracks.

Personnel of The Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) carry the coffin of fifth Tanzanian president John Magufuli during the national funeral at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on March 20, 2021. Photo credit: AFP

Those outside the stadium have been asked to go home and line up in the streets because after the funeral service at Jamuhuri Stadium, the carriage will go around the streets of Dodoma, the administrative capital.

The changes come after a hectic day in Dar es Salaam for first aid providers and security personnel when thousands of people thronged Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to the body of former President John Magufuli, 61.

Emotional scenes in Dar es Salaam as Tanzanians view Magufuli's body

Several people could be seen collapsing, with unconfirmed reports saying that others had been rushed to hospitals in the city when they could not control their emotions after paying their last respects.

At some point, security officers had to prevent mourners from entering the stadium using unofficial entrance points.

Despite this, dozens of people could be seen forcing their way in, while others scaled the perimeter wall around the stadium.