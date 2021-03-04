Fao: Locust crisis calm in East Africa as fight intensified

Desert locusts

Intensified control operations and limited breeding of desert locusts in East Africa have calmed the locust crisis in the region, Fao has said.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Nairobi

