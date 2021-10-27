Liberia ex-warlord Charles Taylor sues for pensions, benefits

Charles Taylor

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor (centre) is escorted by UN officials to a plane headed for the Netherlands at Freetown airport on June 20, 2006. Charles Taylor is serving his 50-year prison sentence for war crimes in Britain.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Former Liberian warlord-turned-president Charles Taylor, jailed for five decades for war crimes, has filed a lawsuit against his country's government over its "refusal" to pay his pension and retirement benefits, according to a court statement.

