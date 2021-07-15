Lack of vaccines for Africa 'unacceptable': World Bank

Vaccination rates are as high as 70 percent in some wealthy countries. 

The lack of access to vaccines in Africa is "unacceptable", World Bank number two Axel van Trotsenburg said Wednesday ahead of a meeting in Abidjan on the institution's financial support for the world's poorest continent. 

