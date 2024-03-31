President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni

Kenya’s tough terms to Uganda in bid to secure the transit oil market

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House Uganda in a past event. 

Photo credit: PCS
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Uganda had said it would opt for the port of Dar es Salaam to directly import the fuel after Kenya declined to issue Unoc with a local license.
  • But President Yoweri Museveni's administration changed its tune and stuck with the port of Mombasa.

