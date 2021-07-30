ICC lifts arrest warrant for former Cote d'Ivoire first lady Simone Gbagbo

Laurent Gbagbo

Former president of Côte d'Ivoire Laurent Gbagbo and first lady Simone.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The International Criminal Court has dropped its arrest warrant for Cote d'Ivoire's former first lady Simone Gbagbo over post-election violence that killed thousands in 2010-2011, according to a decision made public Thursday.

