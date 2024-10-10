How identity question is fueling Sudan war

The conflict in Sudan has mainly been depicted as a clash between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Yet deeper fissures line under the two groups, fueling a war that has gone on for 17 months now.

At the core of the ongoing conflict tearing Sudan apart lies the issue of identity, which stands as one of the primary drivers of violence, as tribal alignments and ethnic disputes intertwine to shape the trajectory of war.

On the face of it, Sudan often straddles between Arab and Black Africans, or African and Middle East.

Ethnic and tribal divisions have often added a dangerous dimension to the conflict, with rising tribal violence becoming more pronounced over time, posing a significant threat to the country’s stability and future, according to various reports by rights watchdogs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

That is now new in Sudan. Since independence in 1956, Sudan has faced intermittent civil strife, including the one that drove the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

In that war, black majority southerners often felt marginalized by the Arab-dominated north.

Two decades before South Sudan’s secession, the war crimes in Darfur drew international attention. Today, this pattern is repeating itself, with escalating ethnic disputes becoming central to the conflict.

Janjaweed and rapid support forces: a central role in the conflict

The Rapid Support Forces originated from the Janjaweed militia that emerged in Darfur, led by Musa Hilal, the leader of the Mahamid clan.

The United States sanctioned Hilal as a suspect of war crimes in Darfur, and the UN Security Council accused him in 2006 of obstructing the peace process in the region, imposed an international travel ban on him, and froze his assets abroad.

Over time, this militia evolved into a significant force under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

Its ethnic composition has largely been Arab groups. It includes Zaghawa, Misseriya, and Hawazma, which see in these forces a means to achieve political and economic influence. Some of these groups straddle borders in Chad too.

The conflict began in Khartoum as a military confrontation between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, but violence quickly spread to other areas in Sudan.

This escalation attracted rebel groups and tribal militias, some of which side with one of the factions or pursue their agendas.

Tribal alignments and their impact on the war

The tribal support for the Rapid Support Forces has bolstered their influence in Darfur and Kordofan, with some tribes responding to Hemedti’s calls for assistance, enabling them to strengthen their military and political positions.

However, as the conflict continues, some tribes, particularly those harmed by the actions of the Rapid Support Forces, have begun to split and align themselves with the Sudanese army.

These tribes view the conflict as an external threat to their existence, especially with the utilisation of Arab militias against ethnically African groups.

The Sudanese army: Regaining its national identity amid shifting conflict dynamics

Support from certain tribes has provided the Sudanese Armed Forces with newfound ethnic diversity, challenging many of the Rapid Support Forces’ narratives that sought to incite hatred between the west and north of the country.

Today, the Sudanese army has tried to portray itself as more representative of Sudanese citizens than ever. In reality, however, it has aligned with factional tribal militia from various groups to gain a national orientation.

Tribal alliances and the Rapid Support Forces

As the war enters its second year, the tribal alliances surrounding the Rapid Support Forces have begun to decline gradually.

Accumulated grievances from past events in Darfur, where the Rapid Support Forces were involved in violations, have led to discontent among many tribes.

As this support wanes, the influence of the Rapid Support Forces on both the battlefield and politically has begun to diminish.

An open end for the future of identity in Sudan

As the war persists, the issue of ethnic and tribal identity remains a central factor in determining Sudan’s fate.