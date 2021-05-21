Grace ordered to pay for Mugabe's 'improper burial' in livestock

Grace Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe who has been summoned by a traditional court to answer to charges of “inappropriately” burying former president Robert Mugabe.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former first lady is accused of burying her husband, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, in the courtyard of his home in Kutama, some 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital Harare.
  • The current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, would like for Mugabe to be interred in the National Heroes Acre burial ground and national monument near Harare. 

The widow of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has been ordered by a traditional court to give away five cows and two goats for improperly burying her husband, the family said late Thursday night. 

