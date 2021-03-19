South Africa’s Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (left) with Swaziland King Mswati III (right) on September 6, 1998. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  The Conversation

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who recently died at the age of 72, was the longest reigning of all Zulu kings on record. This was the 50th year of his incumbency.

