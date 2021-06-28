Home to Mama: Thousands greet Côte d'Ivoire's Gbagbo in native village

Laurent Gbagbo

Former Côte d'Ivoire president Laurent Gbagbo address the people of his home village of Mama on June 27, 2021, ten days after his return to Abidjan following his acquittal by the ICC.

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

By  AFP

Mama

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Fresh row over ballot papers printing tender

  2. PRIME How Knec exam order could fuel school dropout

  3. Ruto: Time for tribal alliances long gone

  4. New Somaliland port terminal brings hope to Ethiopia

  5. We'll defeat insurgents, Mozambique president says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.