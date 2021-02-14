Four die in suspected Ebola outbreak in Guinea

A health worker walking towards patients under quarantine at the Nongo ebola treatment centre in Conakry, Guinea on August 21, 2015. There are fears of a reemergence of the deadly disease in Guinea after four people had died from suspected Ebola virus complications.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Guinean authorities on Saturday said four people had died from suspected Ebola virus complications, sparking fears of the return of the deadly viral disease in West Africa, four years after the world's largest outbreak of the disease in the sub-region.

