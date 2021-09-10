Farmaajo, PM Roble turf wars escalate over 'minister's dismissal'

Somalia's Prime Minister Hussein Roble and President Mohamed Farmaajo

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • Mr Roble announced that Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey resigned and his position had been filled.
  • However, President Farmaajo later announced that the prime minister has no powers to make such a decision.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo has overturned yet another major decision made by Prime Minister Hussein Roble as differences between the two leaders escalate.

