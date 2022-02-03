Ex-Ugandan soldier Zaidi Bafonza abandons 8 children over unpaid gratuity

A disgruntled retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier has abandoned his children.

Mr Zaidi Bafonza,54, number RA/ 118292, who retired in 1992 from UPDF a month ago, abandoned his eight children in a makeshift house in Bukolooto trading centre in Kayunga District on claims that he had failed to get his gratuity, 30 years after retirement.

The children are now under the care of their 16-year-old sister. The youngest of the children is aged 4. The whereabouts of the children's mother, who separated with their father, is unknown.

On Tuesday, Mr Bagonza said that after making futile attempts to get his retirement package, he got frustrated and decided to go to Busoga area to look for odd jobs.

“Since 1992 when I retired, I only received USh5 million, which I used to buy that plot where I constructed a makeshift shelter where my children are now living,” Mr Bagonza said.

Humiliation

“I don’t deserve this humiliation after serving my country for years during which time I sustained life threatening injuries. I can’t stay at home and watch my children suffer. When I get money I will come back,” he said.

The former soldier said he has endured severe chest pain for years after falling off a UPDF truck in 1990 when they were ambushed by rebels in Gulu.

He explained that he had tried to pursue his retirement package at Bombo army headquarters in vain. His 16-year-old daughter, who now looks after his siblings, said their makeshift house leaks whenever it rains.

“I do odd jobs to get food for my siblings, we no longer go to school,” she said.

She said that sometimes they sleep on empty stomachs and lack basic necessities like bedding. The Kayunga Town mayor, Mr Magid Nyanzi, blamed the former soldier for abandoning his children and advised him to return and fend for his family.

“Running away is not the solution to the problem,” Mr Nyanzi said.

Ms Hellen Alikoba, the Kayunga police officer in-charge of children and family protection said cases of child abandonment were on the increase in the area. He said they were trying to look for Mr Bagonza to counsel him to return home to look after his children.

The Kayunga deputy RDC, Mr Ronald Mukooza, advised the former soldier to channel his grievances to the concerned officers instead of acting irresponsibly.

“Some UPDF retirees are still chasing their payments and they will get it,” Mr Mukooza said.

Pursue payments

But Mr Henry Ssebaggala, the Kayunga District veterans’ programmes officer, said that since the government had paid him some money, it is an indication that he is recognised.

“He should use my office to pursue his payments. Many of his colleagues have gotten it,” Mr Ssebaggala said.

Lt Col. Ronald Kakurungu, the acting UPDF spokesperson, advised Mr Bagonza to go to the Ministry of Defence and report his predicament. He said that Mr Bagonza can also report his case to Kayunga chief administrative officer.