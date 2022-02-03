Ex-Ugandan soldier Zaidi Bafonza abandons 8 children over unpaid gratuity

abandoned children

Some of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces veteran soldier Zaidi Bafonza's children pictured in front of their makeshift house in Kayunga District, Uganda.


Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Monitor

A disgruntled retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier has abandoned his children.

