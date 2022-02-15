Ethiopian MPs approve lifting of the state of emergency

Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed greets ministers and MPs after addressing Parliament in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) greets ministers and MPs after addressing Parliament in Addis Ababa during a past session. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

What you need to know:

  • The state of emergency had allowed the government wide-ranging powers meant to respond to the then expanding surge of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
  • Authorities also limited communication services and were accused of detaining suspects longer than the laws allowed.

Ethiopia's Parliament on Tuesday approved the lifting of a state of emergency imposed last year, signalling further freedoms for the public, including movement of people.

