Ethiopia threatens to renew fighting if Tigray truce is broken

Ethiopian soldiers

Ethiopian soldiers rest in front of the entrance to the 5th Battalion of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Army in Dansha, Ethiopia, on November 25, 2020. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday warned it will cancel ceasefire deal if fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front violate truce.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US court quashes Bill Cosby's sex crimes conviction

  2. President Kenyatta can’t be prosecuted - lawyer

  3. Eswatini protests turn deadly as police intensify crackdown

  4. Covid-19 cases in Kenya rise by 558

  5. Zuma isn’t a man with a cause. Just a wily politician trying to evade the law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.