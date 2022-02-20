Ethiopia starts electricity production at Nile mega-dam

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on February 20, 2022 inaugurated electricity production from the mega-dam on the Blue Nile.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

Guba

