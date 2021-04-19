Ethiopia conflict: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's problem from hell

Ethiopian Army soldiers

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a child stand next to them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tamrat G. Gebremariam

Managing Editor of Addis Fortune, which mainly covers the economies of Ethiopia and Africa.

What you need to know:

  • What broke the camel`s back between Abiy and TPLF leaders was his decision to disband the EPRDF almost after 30 years of its existence and merge it into one national party.

In one of his recent messages on Twitter, Ethiopia`s Prime Minister posted a 23-second clip depicting domesticated animals cooperating to feed themselves. A hen on the back of a dog pecking grain and a cat on a hen`s back delighting itself with what appears to be a diced meat ready for cooking.

