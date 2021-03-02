Egypt executes 11 convicted of murder

Noose

A noose. Capital punishment for civilian convicts in Egypt, the most populous Arab country, is carried out by hanging.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 11 people convicted of murder, a security source said, in the latest cases of what rights campaigners have labelled "a horrifying execution spree".

