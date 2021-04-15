Drug-resistant malaria gaining foothold in Africa: Study

The anopheles mosquito, which spreads malaria. A new study has shown that drug resistant malaria is gaining foothold in Africa. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Africa accounted for more than 90 percent of malaria deaths worldwide in 2019.

  • Clinical trials showed the disease lingered longer in children receiving standard treatment for malaria.

Researchers on Thursday reported the first clinical evidence that drug-resistant mutations of the parasite responsible for malaria are gaining ground in Africa.

