DR Congo diamond mining giant struggles to revive its glory days

Disele diamond washing plant

A general view of the Disele diamond washing plant of Miba (Minière de Bakwanga) in Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai region in the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Marthe Bosuandole | AFP

By  AFP

Mbuji-Mayi

Related

More from News

  1. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  2. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  3. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

  4. Interpol database to identify missing persons through family DNA

  5. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.