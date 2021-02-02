Covid-19 has killed 405 Nigerians in two months, task force says

Abuja

Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has reported that the second wave of the pandemic has killed 405 people in two months, with 21 fatalities — the highest in a day — being recorded on February 1, 2021.

The task force also said that 75 health workers were infected last week, just as the country lost as many as 45 doctors since the first index case in February 2020.

The chairman of PTF and secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said the fatality rate is 34 per cent higher. He revealed that that Covid-19-related deaths increased from 1,173 as at last November 29, 2020 to 1,578 on January 31, 2021.

During a sensitisation meeting on the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine with leaders of the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) and scholars in Abuja, Mustafa said: “Nigeria, like the rest of the world, is now experiencing a more virulent second wave, which has increased the number of Covid-19 related deaths.’’

Vaccines bring hope

He added that thought the number of infections has grown tremendously, the arrival of vaccines has given hope to humanity.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that nobody is safe around the world until everyone is vaccinated,” Mustapha said.

The Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, also reported that there has been increasing transmission of the virus.

“We are working very hard to get access to the vaccines because if we don’t, the virus keeps circulating, mutating and potentially getting better adapted to the environment and its ability to transmit.

“We are gradually experiencing an increase in the number of deaths. These are tragic circumstances. Everything we are doing in the response is really about preventing severe cases and death. This is what we are most worried about,” Dr Ihekweazu said.

50 million to be vaccinated

He said that 57 million doses of vaccines from various makers are expected in the country in batches, beginning from February with the hope of vaccinating 50 million Nigerians this year.

Nigeria has a population of over 200 million people.

The government is taking tougher measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, including the plan to suspend flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and The Netherlands as well as enforcing compulsory wearing of face masks.

In Abuja, the country’s capital city, mobile courts have swung into action, shutting facilities that have violated prevention measures.

The court on February 1, 2021, shutdown the popular Wuse Market, UTC and the Murg shopping plazas in the metropolis and convicted about 100 people who were arrested by the enforcement team for not wearing face masks in public places.

The court presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, fined the violators N2,000 (about Sh500) each, with an option of two weeks community service.