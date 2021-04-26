Chad military names Albert Padacke as head of transitional government

Yaounde

Chad’s military has named the country’s former Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke as head of the transitional government.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, head of the Transitional Military Council, announced the appointment in a decree signed on Monday.

Mr Padacke, who was the Sahel country’s Prime Minister from 2016-2018, is president of the opposition National Rally for Democracy in Chad (RNDP-Le Réveil).

He came second in the country’s April 11 presidential vote in which the late president Idriss Deby Itno was re-elected for a sixth term with 79.3 per cent. The former PM garnered 10.32 per cent of the vote that was boycotted by the country's top opposition leaders.

A military council has been controlling the country since President Deby died of injuries sustained in a frontline battle against the rebel Libya-based rebel group, Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) a week ago. He was 68 and had ruled the country for three decades.