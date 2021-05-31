Chad accuses C.Africa army of killing six of its soldiers

Chad army

Chadian soldiers patrolling in the Nigerian border town of Gamboru. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The Chad government on Monday accused the Central African Republic of killing six of its soldiers in an attack on an outpost in the south of the country.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  2. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  3. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

  4. Tax cigarette makers more, lobbies say on World No Tobacco Day

  5. Qatar charges Kenyan activist Malcolm Bidali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.