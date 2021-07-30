Burundi says ready to take Covax vaccines

Covid-19 vaccine

Burundi will take advantage of a World Bank financing mechanism to allow developing countries to purchase Covid vaccines collectively through Covax.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  AFP

Burundi, one of the last countries in the world to start inoculating its population against Covid-19, said it has agreed to take Covax vaccines -- but with a condition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.