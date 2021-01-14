Bobi Wine, Mwesigye and Kalembe cast their votes

Three presidential candidates have already cast their votes in the hotly contested presidential race that has attracted 11 candidates including the incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, cast his vote at Magere.

Independent candidate Fred Mwesigye cast his vote at Banga Football Pitch in Nakiwogo Entebbe Municipality.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Mr Mwesigye said a new era of God’s reign has begun with a breed of new leaders who fear God.

“Once voted into power, Uganda will emerge into a nation that fears God, with its citizens and religious leaders who fear only God and not fellow men.”

The only female presidential candidate in the race, Ms Nancy Kalembe, cast her vote at Kyeyitabwa polling station in Muyenga, Makindye East.

Nancy Kalembe cast her vote in Muyenga, Makindye East on January 14, 2020. Photo credit: Daily Monitor | Nation Media Group

Speaking after casting her vote, Ms Kalembe expressed confidence that Uganda will have a peaceful transfer of power.

“I have cast my vote, I am leaving the rest to God. The situation is now out of control but the Bible says do not be anxious, God is in control,” said Ms Kalembe.

She has however condemned the internet shutdown, saying it exposes the current president as a dictator. She urged Ugandans to vote for change.