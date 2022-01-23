Bank of Uganda Governor Mutebile dies in Nairobi

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile who died in Nairobi on January 23, 2022.

The governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, is dead. Mutebile, 72, died Sunday morning at a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, according to an announcement by Deputy Governor Micheal Atingi-Ego.

